Mumbai, February 19: The Mumbai police recently booked a 22-year-old man and his two accomplices for allegedly cheating a bank to secure a loan. Police officials said that the accused forged his Aadhar card and other documents by replacing his father's name with his employer's to take a vehicle loan of Rs 26 lakh. The accused have been identified as Javed Zuber Akhtar, Shahid Hamid Khan and Zhabrar Saha.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, all three accused are residents of Govandi. The incident came to light after a man named Mubarak Ali Shaikh lodged a complaint against the accused. In his complaint, Shaikh alleged that the trio planned to take over his property after his death via fraud. Police officials said Akhtar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, stays in a rented room near Shaikh's house. U-Turn Turns Risky for Mumbai Cabbie: Taxi Driver Awarded Three Months Jail Term for Colliding Vehicle With Scooter Near Tardeo; Court Says 'Taking Wrong U-Turn Negligent Act'.

Akhtar and Zhabrar worked as delivery boys in Shaikh's agency, while Khan used to handle the servicing. On learning the fraud, Shaikh approached the police but they failed to take any action. Following this, he approached the Kurla Metropolitan Court, which directed the police to book the 22-year-old accused and his two associates.

An officer said that in April 2022, when Javed wanted to sell his tempo, he and Shaikh went to the RTO office. Over there, they found that Mubarak's name was mentioned as a middle name in Javed's Aadhar card as his father. On seeing his name, Shaikh suspected foul play and asked Javed why he changed his father's name as he was aware of Akhtar's father's name.

Post this, Javed fled from the spot. Mubarak returned to his workplace and inquired with other people working in his gas agency. He learned that Javed had taken the help of an agent in Govandi, who forged his Aadhar card. The agent had replaced Akhtar's father's name with that of the complainant. RoRo Services From Bhayandar to Vasai: Second RoRo Service in Mumbai Metropolitan Region To Start From February 20; Know Timings, Charges and Other Details.

Meanwhile, Mubarak also told cops that when he was trying to take a loan, he found that Javed took a loan of Rs 26 lakh by adding his name as a joint nominee. The police have begun investigating the matter and are verifying the facts of the case. Officials said legal action will be taken against the accused soon.

