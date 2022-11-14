Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Amid the ongoing row over TMC minister Akhil Giri's controversial comment on President Droupadi Murmu, the party on Monday released a video where senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was heard making a remark against state minister from ST community Birbaha Hansda.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In the 11-second video clip shared by the TMC on its Twitter handle, Adhikari was heard telling a group of people, "Those who are sitting there are kids. This Debnath Hansda, Birbaha Hansda are all kids; their place is beneath my shoe."

The party, however, did not mention the place or the programme at which the leader of opposition made the remark.

"Belittling women & the ST community comes as second nature to @SuvenduWB. He has used the most unparliamentary language for MLA @Birbaha_Hansda, who is a daughter of the soil, a proud adivasi. Any sermon on respect for women from @BJP4India leaders is a cruel joke," the TMC added in the tweet.

Birbaha Hansda is the minister of state for forest in Bengal.

Adhikari, when approached by a TV channel, however, denied making any such comment.

Commenting on the video clip, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh wondered whether the BJP leaders would condemn Adhikari's statement the way it denounced Giri's remark.

"What Akhil Giri has said is wrong. We have condemned it. But what about Suvendu Adhikari's remark? Why are they not condemning it," Ghosh said.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC was trying to divert attention from the Akhil Giri issue.

"What Giri said is not only derogatory but also an insult to the President's chair. We are unaware of any remark by Adhikari. The video clip's authenticity must be checked," Bhattacharya stated.

State minister Akhil Giri drew widespread criticism recently for making controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu's looks.

After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologized for it.

Protests by the BJP against Giri for his controversial remarks, however, continued to rock different parts of the state for the third consecutive day.

