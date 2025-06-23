Nadia (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): Trinamool Congress' candidate Alifa Ahmed has secured victory in the Kaliganj assembly by-election by a margin of 50,049 votes.

Alifa defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ashish Ghosh and Congress' Kabil Uddin Shaikh and emerged victorious on the seat.

According to the Election Commission of India, Alifa received 1,02,759 votes while BJP's Ghosh received 52,710 votes. Congress' Shaikh managed to get 28,348 votes while 2,502 votes went to NOTA (None of the above).

The by-poll in the constituency was necessitated after the death of TMC leader Nasiruddin Ahmed.

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep gratitude to the voters, thanking them for their overwhelming support after party took lead on the Kaliganj seat.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Banerjee wrote, "In the by-election of the Kaliganj Assembly constituency, people from all religions, castes, communities, and all walks of life have overwhelmingly blessed us by exercising their voting rights. I humbly express my gratitude to them."

She credited the victory to the guiding values of Maa-Mati-Manush (Mother, Soil, People), emphasizing, "The main architect of this victory is Maa-Mati-Manush. My colleagues in Kaliganj have worked tirelessly for this, and I extend my sincere congratulations to them as well."

Banerjee also dedicated the win to the late legislator Nasiruddin Ahmed, stating, "In memory of the late legislator Nasiruddin Ahmed, I dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal- Maa-Mati-Manush."

Along with the Kaliganj assembly constituency, the by-elections were held on Kadi and Visavadar seats of Gujarat, Nilambur of Kerala and Ludhiana West of Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat while BJP's Rajendrakumar (Rajubhai) Daneshwar Chavda won the Kadi seat in Gujarat.

In a significant blow to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath of Congress defeated LDF's M Swaraj of CPI(M) by a large margin of 11,077 votes in the Nilambur assembly by-election.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjeev Arora has won the by-elections of Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab. (ANI)

