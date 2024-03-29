Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) TMC's Alipurduar candidate Prakash Chik Baraik has declared assets worth Rs 12.88 lakh in his election affidavit.

Baraik, who identified himself as a tea garden employee, declared that he does not have any liabilities.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Allows Media Personnel on Duty Related to Poll Day Coverage To Vote Through Postal Ballot in General Polls.

In the affidavit, he said that only one criminal case was pending against him.

He declared that the gross total value of movable assets possessed by him was Rs 12,88,203, and that he does not have any immovable assets.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc's Rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 Gets Nod From Election Commission and Delhi Police.

The Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)