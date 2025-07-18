Agartala, Jul 18 (PTI) Tripra Motha Party (TMP) leader Umasankar Debbarma on Friday demanded that the police detect and deport Bangladeshis, who are illegally staying in Sepahijala district.

According to Debbarma, more than 100 Bangladeshis are staying in eight Village Committees (VCs) under Bishalgarh and Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district illegally.

"Today, we met Superintendent of Police (SP), Sepahijala district, Bijoy Debbarma and handed over a memorandum seeking his intervention to detect and deport all the Bangladeshi citizens staying in eight VCs of the district", Debbarma, a member of District Council (MDC) of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) told reporters.

Debbarma said the party delegation has mentioned the locations where the Bangladeshis are living.

He said the SP assured that he will take up the issue with District Magistrate (DM), Sepahijala, Siddhartha Jaiswal and the authority of Forests to take proper steps about the alleged presence of Bangladeshis.

The TMP, an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, has raised concerns about illegal infiltration and the presence of Bangladeshis in the northeastern state.

TMP leader David Debbarma is on a 2,500-km-long 'Delhi cholgo abhiyan' (march) to highlight the infiltration problem in the border state.

Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma had already written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to stop infiltration from across the border.

