Chennai, Aug 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 1,804 new COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload to 25,92,436 on a day when the total number of samples tested by the health department breached the four crore mark in the state. The death toll rose to 34,579 with the addition of 32 new fatalities, a government bulletin said. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,917 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,37,632 leaving 20,225 active infections.

A total of 1,50,724 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,01,08,888. Chennai with 209 fresh cases, Coimbatore 206, Erode 167, Thanjavur 121, Salem 117 and Chengalpet 110 were the six districts with the highest number of new infections.

Ramanathapuram and Tirupathur recorded the least number of new infections by adding 5 cases each.

Twenty-four districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 21 districts. Four of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said.

