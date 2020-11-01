Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu passed away on October 31 at 11:15 pm at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

He was admitted to the hospital and had suffered a "significant deterioration in vital functions" on Friday.

Minister R Doraikkannu was admitted to the hospital on October 13 with breathlessness and had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

