Kalyanpur, the constituency located in East Champaran district of Bihar, will go to polls in the second phase of upcoming assembly elections scheduled on November 3. The vidhan sabha segment has been showing fluctuating results over the past two decades. In this poll battle, the primary contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the second round of elections, when Kalyanpur will go to polls, 93 other constituencies will also be contested. The results would be declared on November 10, when the Election Commission of India has scheduled the counting of votes. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Kalyanpur seat was allotted to the RJD, which had last won the seat in 2009 bypolls. The party had fielded Manoj Kumar Yadav from the constituency. From the NDA camp, the BJP retained the seat, and issued the ticket to sitting MLA Sachindra Prasad Singh. In the 2015 assembly polls, Singh had emerged the winner with a margin of less than over votes 11,000 against JD(U)'s Razia Khatoon.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

