Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurling the tricolour at the Marina here.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami gave away medals, including for gallantry and communal harmony to various recipients.

Colourful cultural programmes depicting India's diversity were performed at the event while a few floats were also taken out to mark the day.PTI SA SS

