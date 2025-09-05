London [UK], September 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin released two books on social reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar's legacy at the Self-Respect Movement and its Legacies Conference 2025 at Oxford, reiterating his government's commitment to the Dravidian path.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Stalin wrote that 'Thanthai' (father) Periyar's Self-Respect Movement symbolised "revolutions without weapons - without bloodshed."

CM Stalin released two books -- The Cambridge Companion to Periyar, edited by historian A R V Chalapathy and Dr K R Manoharan, and The Dravidian Pathway, authored by researcher Dr K R Venkatesh -- describing them as works carrying Periyar's thoughts and documenting how the social reform movement became a mass political force with the DMK capturing power in Tamil Nadu.

"On this occasion, the book The Cambridge Companion to Periyar, edited by historian Mr. A.R.V. Chalapathy and Dr. K.R. Manoharan, which carries Periyar's thoughts and struggles to the whole world, and the book The Dravidian Pathway, authored by young researcher Dr. K.R. Venkatesh, which, in his scholarly style, brings out the revolutionary history of how the social movement started by Periyar branched into a mass people's movement, with the DMK capturing power and transforming the direction of Tamil Nadu, were released by me," he wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/mkstalin/status/1963909558310666603

Stalin said Periyar had the unique pride of seeing his ideas turn into government orders, while their implementation was carried forward by C. N. Annadurai (DMK founder), M Karunanidhi and the Dravidian Model government.

"The pride of being a reformer who witnessed the ideas he propagated becoming government orders and taking shape in action belongs only to Thanthai Periyar. The pride of implementing them belongs to Arignar Anna - Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar - and to our Dravidian Model government," the Tamil Nadu CM wrote.

Reaffirming his party's ideological position, he added, "I say with determination, our Dravidian Model government will continue forever on Periyar's path - and succeed!"

Earlier in the day, Stalin unveiled a portrait of social reformer E.V. Ramasamy Periyar, widely hailed as the "Prophet of Rationalism," at the University of Oxford. The ceremony marked the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement, founded by Periyar in 1925, and was followed by a two-day international conference on his philosophy.

It is a lifetime honour to unveil the portrait of Father Periyar at Oxford University - an institution synonymous with knowledge, human rights, and dignity. This unveiling is proof that Periyar's rationalist light now shines across the world, beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said in his address.

The event, jointly organized by St. Antony's College and Balliol College of Oxford, was attended by leading scholars, including Professor Faisal Devji, Professor James Mallinson, and researcher Pramila Bester, alongside Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Raja. (ANI)

