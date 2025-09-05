Is September 6 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open Nationwide on Saturday for Eid Milad Un Nabi and Indrajatra in India? Here's What RBI Calendar Says

Mumbai, September 5: Is September 6 a bank holiday? Are banks open nationwide on Saturday for Milad-Un-Nabi and Indrajatra? The questions come amid growing confusion over the September 6 bank holiday. Wonder why? That's because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared September 6 as a bank holiday on account of Milad-Un-Nabi (Eid Milad Un Nabi 2025) and Indrajatra. Although September 6 is a bank holiday, people are looking online to know whether the Milad-Un-Nabi and Indrajatra bank holiday applies nationwide or to a particular state.

They also want to know if banks are open or closed for business across the country on Saturday, September 6. According to the RBI's September bank holiday list for September 2025, banks will remain closed for business on Sunday, September 7, on account of a weekend holiday. Additionally, banks will stay shut on September 8 for Id-E-Milad, September 12 for the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, September 22 for Navratra Sthapna and September 23 for the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Onam, Navratri, Teachers’ Day, Vishwakarma Puja and World Heart Day – List of National and International Events.

Is September 6 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open on Milad-Un-Nabi and Indrajatra?

As mentioned above, September 6 is a designated bank holiday. That said, banks will remain closed in Gangtok only on Saturday on account of the Milad-Un-Nabi and Indrajatra festivals. This means all public and private banks in Sikkim's Gangtok will stay shut for business on September 6. However, locals in Gangtok can use digital services, including online banking, NEFTs, and UPI, as these services will be available 24/7.

Although September 6 is a bank holiday, banks across the country will remain open for business on Saturday as the holiday applies only to Gangtok. The September 6 bank holiday for Milad-Un-Nabi and Indrajatra falls under the RBI's "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act". Besides designated holidays by RBI, banks stay shut for business on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month on Account of First Onam, Durga Puja and More; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Meanwhile, banks are open in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts today as the Maharashtra government has revised the date for Eid-e-Milad holiday from September 5 to September 8.

Fact check

Claim : September 6 is a bank holiday and banks are closed nationwide on Saturday for Milad-Un-Nabi and Indrajatra. Conclusion : Banks will stay shut for Milad-Un-Nabi and Indrajatra in Gangtok only. They will continue to remain open in other parts of the country. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).