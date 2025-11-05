Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): A sudden fire broke out in Sathya Subha Multispeciality Hospital on Palani Road in Dindigul, which was functioning as usual. The fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital.

The blaze started due to an electrical short circuit in the name board placed on the upper floor, according to officials.

On receiving the alert, the Dindigul Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the spot with two fire engines and over 15 firefighters, who quickly brought the flames under control.

Police said that there was no damage to the hospital building and no harm to any patients. (ANI)

