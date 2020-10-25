Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) All government offices in Tamil Nadu would revert to a five-day work week with effect from January 1, 2021, the state government said on Saturday.

A government order dated May 15, 2020, had ordered all its offices to function with 50 per cent strength for six days a week in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequently, they were allowed to function with full strength from September 1.

"The present six-day work week including Saturday be modified and reverted to five-day work week with 100 per cent strength... with effect from January 1, 2021," Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said in an order.

