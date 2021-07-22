Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war "did not come easy and we had to pay a heavy price," of the sacrifices of the armed forces, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Thursday. In his address at the "Swarnim Vijay Varsh," organised to mark the 50 years of the country's triumph in the war, he said that victory was a great milestone in India's military achievements. "And its Golden Jubilee has provided us an opportunity to thank and honour the bravehearts who made this possible," he said.

"The victory did not come easy and we had to pay a heavy price, foremost amongst which are sacrifices made by our defence forces in attaining the national objective," he added.

He thanked the 1971 war veterans for the victory achieved, "which is unparalleled in history."

"The good work of 1971 war has, thereafter, continued and our defence forces endure to rise to challenges of nation building be it in war, internal crises, national calamities or assistance to our neighbouring countries," Purohit added.

Lieutenant General Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area participated in the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)