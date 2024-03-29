Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Indian Navy and Nagapattinam District Collector Johny Tom Varghese held a campaign on Friday to create awareness for 100pc polling in the district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Indian Navy personnel and the District Collector went on a boat to create awareness among the fishing community and also distributed pamphlets to people.

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha elections in 2024, with polling scheduled for April 19 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Earlier, District Collector Varghese and District Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh actively participated in a signature drive and awareness campaign.

On Tuesday, over 100 differently-abled individuals and women from organizations advocating for disabled persons and women's rights joined the rally, carrying banners with awareness slogans.

The rally commenced at Nagapattinam New Bus Station, culminating at the RDO office and later at the District Collector's office. (ANI)

