Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 7,75,193 people against COVID-19 during the 38th edition of mega vaccination exercise, the Health Department said.

A total of 29,729 people received the first dose, 1,49,804 the second dose, while 5,95,660 people received the precautionary booster dose, an official release said here.

Also Read | Child Porn Case: CBI Conduct Raids in Assam's Guwahati, Dhemaji in Child Pornographic Content Crackdown.

With this, the total number of people above the age of 18, who were administered the first dose, comprises 96.59 per cent and the second dose 91.61 per cent.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in the city.

Also Read | Rajasthan: MLAs Close to CM Ashok Gehlot Threaten To Resign Over His Decision To Contest Congress President Election 2022.

According to the release, 19,91,349 people (93.89 per cent) in the age group of 12-14 got the first dose while 15,92,420 (75.08 per cent) the second.

Of those aged between 15 and 17, the release said 30,54,613 (91.29 per cent) people received the first dose and 26,02,003 (77.76 per cent) the second dose.

The precautionary booster doses were administered to 92,27,702 (21.42 per cent) people till date, the release said.

The department commenced the mass vaccination programme every Sunday beginning September 12, 2021 and has been held in over 50,000 camps including primary health centres, government schools, anganwadi centres among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)