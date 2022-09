Guwahati, September 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday carried out raids in Assam's Guwahati and Dhemaji in search of a few people who are allegedly involved in uploading child pornographic content, a police officer said.

As per the police, a number of child porn movies were uploaded using IP addresses located in those areas. Inputs were received by the CBI that miscreants used mobile phones and other electronic gadgets in Guwahati and Dhemaji to upload child pornographic content. The CBI has also launched raids in few locations of Agartala and Itanagar. However, it could not be known if any arrests were made. CBI Cracks Down on Child Porn, Raids 56 Locations in 20 States Under ‘Operation MeghChakra’.

Notably, the CBI has launched operation "Megh Chakra" across the country to mitigate crimes against children. The premier investigation agency has raided 59 locations in the country in 21 states including Assam.

