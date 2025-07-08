Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appoint an investigating officer within a week to probe the custodial death of B Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard in Sivaganga.

The court has ordered the investigating officer to complete the investigation and submit a final report to the jurisdictional court by August 20.

Maurice Kumar said, "We have already filed a writ repetition before the Madurai High Court on behalf of the AIADMK party. On the last date, the HC directed to file a report by the additional district judge and also with the government. In the meantime, the government transferred one of the cases to the CBI. Earlier, the government had not paid a single penny to the victim's family on behalf of the government, and the ruling DMK party paid them Rs 5 lakh. The compensation paid by the government was only for the housing patta, but the court did not accept it and has now instructed to pay the compensation to the deceased's family and to the injured persons. Three of them were injured, and by this afternoon, they are going to pay the compensation. August 20 is the cut-off date to complete the investigation by CBI."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 1 said that the state government will transfer the investigation of the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

CM Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe.

Informing about the decision, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Considering that five members of the police department have been accused in this matter, and to ensure that no doubts or suspicions arise regarding the investigation, I have ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI. The Tamil Nadu government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe."

Ajith Kumar, who used to work as a temple guard in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, allegedly died in police custody. He was initially detained for questioning regarding a theft at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tirupuvanam. (ANI)

