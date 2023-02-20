Dhanushkodi (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Rameswaram Town police of Tamil Nadu said they were questioning a 53-year-old man, who arrived in the state from Sri Lanka on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the man was identified as D. Selvaraj. He arrived at Dhanushkodi, an abandoned town in the south-eastern tip on Tamil Nadu, on Sunday morning.

On being questioned, Selvaraj said he arrived on Indian shores in the hope of being accepted as a refugee, the police said, adding that he arrived from Erukkambattu, next to Mannar in Sri Lanka.

Further, according to Rameshwaram Town police, the man gave contradictory answers while being interrogated.

The police said there are lingering suspicions on the man and he will be questioned further before his request for asylum in India is taken forward.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

