Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) Fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued to be below the 2,000 mark and were eclipsed by the recoveries as the infection tally edged up to 7.69 lakh on Sunday. Active cases in the state stood at 12,542, the health department said.

The state, which has been witnessing a decline in the coronavirus infections in recent days, recorded 1,655 new cases and 19 more deaths, taking the total positives to 7,69,995 and the toll to 11,605, it said in a bulletin. As many as 2,010 people were discharged from healthcare facilities as the cumulative recoveries rose to 7,45,848. Of the fresh cases, the State capital logged 489, Chengalpet 108 and Coimbatore 154 while the rest was spread across other districts. Nine districts reported new COVID-19 cases in single digits. Chennai accounted for 2,12,014 infections till date. A total of 70,809 samples were tested with the aggregate so far rising to 1,15,41,238. Among the fatalities on Sunday, a 54-year old man from Chennai without any chronic illness died of COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

The latest youngest victim of the viruswas a 43-year-old man while the eldest was a 92-year old woman, both from the city. Of the 11,605 total deaths in the state, Chennai accounted for 3,816 till date, the bulletin added. PTI VIJ

