Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 31 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total infections to 35,94,006.

The death toll due to the contagion remained at 38,049 as there were no fatalities today.

A total of 63 patients got discharged after treatment today and the net recoveries rose to 35,55,604, according to a bulletin from the health department.

The active cases dropped to 353 from 385 on Wednesday, it said.

