Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday registered 5,560 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 5.25 lakh while the toll stood at 8,618 with 59 more fatalities. The state capital shared 992, Coimbatore 530, Salem 291, Chengelpet 283, Tiruvallur 239, and Kancheepuram 187 of the fresh infections and the rest was spread in various other regions of the state, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 5.25 lakh plus positive cases, Chennai accounted for 1.52 lakh.

Active cases were 46,610 with 5,524 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and in total 4,70,192 people have got cured.

Those dead include a 40 year old woman and a 43 year old man while in total 52 of the deceased had co-morbidities.

As many as 84,524 samples were tested and cumulatively 62,17,923 specimens have been examined.

There are 174 COVID labs in the state, 66 in government and 108 in private facilities.

