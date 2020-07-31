Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu saw a dip for a second day in row on Friday, with the state reporting 5,881 infections. With the new additions, the total number of infected went up to 2,45,859, even as 97 deaths were reported today,a health department bulletin said.

The state recorded 5,864 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Overall death toll from the virus was 3,935.

The cumulative discharges stood at 1,83,956 with 5,778 patients cured on Friday, while there were 57,968 active cases and this includes those in isolation, the bulletin said. PTI

