Chennai, May 23 (PTI): Tamil Nadu reported 35,483 new COVID cases and 422 deaths - a decline seen for the second day on Sunday.

With this tally, caseload is 18,42,344 and the death toll 20,468 till date.

It was on Friday (May 21) the State reported an all- time high of 36,184 new infections besides adding 467 fatalities on a single day.

According to a medical bulletin today, seven who were among the infected were returnees from various destinations, while a 27-year-old man from Thanjavur succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness.

The number discharged were 25,196, taking the overall tally to 15,27,733, leaving 2,94,143 active infections.

The State capital too witnessed a decline in the total infections, accounting for 5,169 cases totalling 4,78,710 till date.

The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities also with 6,379 deaths. Coming behind Chennai in the infection count were Coimbatore with 3,944 cases, Chengalpet 1,982, Tiruvallur 1,259, Tiruchirappalli 1,407 and Kanyakumari 1,160.

Kancheepuram clocked 897, Krishnagiri 818, Tuticorin 843 cases, Cuddalore, Ranipet reported in excess of 700 cases each, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

A total of 1.76 lakh samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,63,01,572. Among the 422 fatalities, 114 people, who did not have any pre-existing illness, succumbed to the virus, the bulletin said.

