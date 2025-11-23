Kanchipuram(Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Actor and TVK Chief Vijay on Sunday invoked the legacy of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai while heaping criticism on the DMK for what he described as a "personal vendetta" against his party.

Addressing a public gathering in Kanchipuram, Vijay noted that even former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran had placed Annadurai's symbol on his party's flag as a mark of respect, highlighting the deep historical connection between his party and the region. "We have a natural connection with Kanchipuram, as our first public outreach campaign began in Parandur, right here in this district," he said.

Vijay stressed that the TVK party aims to serve all sections of society and questioned whether the DMK was still upholding the principles of Annadurai. "The DMK now asks, 'What is the price of ideology?' They question us about our ideology," he said.

The TVK chief reiterated the party's stance on several contentious issues, noting that it was the first party to approach the Supreme Court in opposition to the Waqf Act, had consistently demanded a caste-based census, and had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Vijay accused the DMK of corruption and internal dysfunction, saying the party had "deceived the very people who trusted and voted for them" and alleging that the DMK's internal conduct made it appear like "a 75-year-old child." He asserted that despite the TVK not yet launching a full-scale opposition campaign, the ruling party was already showing signs of apprehension.

Further, he described the DMK's actions as "nothing but drama" and emphasised that the TVK would continue to hold them accountable. Vijay concluded by urging the public to reflect on the party's ideology and governance record, positioning the TVK as a principled alternative committed to equal service for all.

TVK is seeking to consolidate its presence in Kanchipuram ahead of the upcoming elections.and Vijay's address here marks his first public interaction since the Karur stampede. in September which had claimed the lives of 41 people.

The meeting today in Kancheepuram was a closed door one with select party cadre and supporters from three taluks of the district.

Party sources highlighted that Vijay's presence is intended to motivate party workers and reinforce the party's commitment to the people of Kancheepuram. They added that such interactions are part of a broader strategy to enhance grassroots-level engagement, especially ahead of forthcoming political activities in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

