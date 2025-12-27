Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): At the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters, Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Royapettah, Chennai, TNCC President K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday paid floral tribute to the portrait of former Congress leader Yasodha on her fifth death anniversary and later addressed the media.

Speaking to reporters, he said that several unprecedented distortions of history are taking place in India and that attacks on minorities in BJP-ruled states amount to an assault on India's sovereignty.

He said, "The actions of the BJP government are condemnable and urged the Union Government to ensure that such incidents do not recur."

He also questioned why Prime Minister Modi has not expressed his condemnation over the lack of protection for minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Furthermore, he stressed that the Election Commission must act clearly and with the utmost honesty regarding the SIR issue. He also said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would visit Tamil Nadu soon.

He noted that allocating seats at the last minute in alliance politics often creates complications, citing Bihar as an example. He said, "Only if issues are discussed and finalised at least two months in advance can campaigning and other preparations be carried out smoothly. As the AICC in-charge, Krish Jodankar has already discussed this with the DMK and has insisted that negotiations with the DMK be completed well in advance. Since Krish Jodankar is the head of the Congress negotiation committee, he has emphasised the demand for a share in power."

He further stated that the INDIA alliance is strong and that it is the INDIA alliance that will lead the country. He said Tiruchi Velusamy's remarks were his personal opinion.

Reiterating that Hindus in Bangladesh lack adequate protection, he expressed confidence that the government would address the demands of teachers, nurses, and sanitation workers.

He also said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has fulfilled nearly 80 per cent of the election promises and expressed confidence that the remaining promises would also be implemented. (ANI)

