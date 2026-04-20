Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, GT captain Shubman Gill said that the pitch looks good for batting and that he finds chasing a target a preferable option. He also praised Rashid Khan's effectiveness in the middle overs and acknowledged the challenge of facing Mumbai Indians, and confirmed that the team will remain unchanged.

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"Looks a decent wicket. Always good to have a target and chase it down. Rashid has been good in the middle overs. Always a good challenge to play against them. I think they are a solid team and hopefully it's going to be a good match. We are going with the same team," Shubman Gill said at the toss presentation.

GT began their IPL 2026 campaign with two straight defeats, but they have since made an impressive comeback, securing three consecutive wins. In their latest match, they overcame the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets, successfully chasing a target of 181 in 19.4 overs.

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On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are currently placed ninth on the IPL 2026 points table. They started their season with a win against the KKR but have since suffered four successive losses. In their previous game at the Wankhede Stadium, they were convincingly beaten by the Punjab Kings by seven wickets.

GT vs MI playing 11s for the match:

Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

MI Impact Players: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.

GT Impact Players: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Anuj Rawaat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)