Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,597 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall tally to 26,65,386, while the death toll has gone up to 35,603 with 25 more fatalities, the health department said.

Five districts accounted for a majority of new cases with the State capital adding 190 fresh cases, Coimbatore 170, Chengalpet 111, Thanjavur 107 and Erode 102.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,623 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,12,684 leaving 17,099 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,53,829 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,71,47,671.

Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, and Theni recorded new cases in single digits each, while there were no fresh deaths in 21 districts.

