New Delhi, October 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the revised dates for UGC-NET for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. According to the official notification by the NTA in this regard, the rescheduling of UGC-NET comes to avoid clashes with some major examinations on October 6 and October 7, 2021. The agency said that it has received representation from various candidates seeking to reschedule the National Eligibility Test for these two cycles due to clash with other exams. DU First Cut-Off List 2021: Delhi University Announces First Cut-Off List for UG Admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas Set 100% Cut-off.

The UGC-NET will now be conducted from October 17 to October 25, 2021. Earlier the same were scheduled from October 6 to October 8 and from October 17 to October 19, 2021. However,the dates have been revised now. The detailed date sheet for the two cycles for UGC-NET will be uploaded shortly. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on official websites nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for information regarding the test. Click here to check the official notification by the NTA regarding rescheduling of UGC NET for December 2020, June 2021 Cycles.

According to the official notice in this regard, "For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in." The NTA has been conducting the NET on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) since December 2018. The test is undertaken to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges

