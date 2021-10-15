New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The security agencies have intercepted a message that suggests that CPI (Maoist) politburo and central committee member Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramkrishna (57) died on Wednesday at a Naxalite camp in Dandakaranya in Chhattisgarh's south Bastar district.

Sources in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) confirmed that their personnel in operations have intercepted a message that was flashed in the wireless on Wednesday and the same message was verified by the intelligence agencies active in the area.

"The security personnel were informed by their informers or sources a few days back that Ramkrishna is not well for some time. He was an active member and led many ambushes and attacks on security forces in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states," said a senior official.

He added that Ramkrishna was one of the top Naxal leaders who carried a reward of rupees one crore.

However, the CPI-Maoist is yet to release a statement confirming the report. (ANI)

