New Delhi, October 15: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate medical courses (NEET-UG) 2021. Candidates can download the NEET-UG 2021 answer key from the official website of the NTA - neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has also released the answer copies of the candidates.

Applicants can challenge the answer key by October 17 till 9 pm. An online challenge against the provisional Answer Key can be filed by paying a processing fee of Rs 1000/- per answer challenged. The NTA will verify the challenges raised by candidates with the help of a panel of subject experts. JNUEE 2021 Answer Key, Question Paper Released, Candidates Can Download It on Official Website jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key:

Visit the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the answer key challenge link

Login using credentials - Application Number and password or date of birth

The NEET answer key, along with the answer sheet and response sheet, will be displayed on the screen.

Read the instructions and then raise objections, if any.

If challenges are found correct, the answer key will be changed accordingly. The result will be declared based on the final answer key. The exam was held on September 12, 2021. The NEET-UG 2021 was conducted from 2.00 to 5.00 pm in Pen and Paper mode at 3858 different centres across the country and abroad. The NEET (UG) exam is conducted every year by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate medical courses (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2021 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).