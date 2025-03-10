New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): In a detailed briefing to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Sunil Barthwal addressed key concerns surrounding India's foreign policy and trade relations.

The panel is chaired by Congress's Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor.

According to the sources, the Committee members asked many pointed questions on China and the Dam on the Brahmaputra river.

Secretary Misri informed the committee that there is no agreement between India and China, but there is a water agreement between India and Pakistan.

"So, any issue with China can be discussed on bilaterally only," the sources said

Sunil Barthwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department of Commerce), briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee of External Affairs on Current Developments in India's foreign trade and policy.

As per the sources, many members posed queries about the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump and sought details about India's negotiations with the US on the matter.

The Secretary informed the committee that the United States made no formal announcement.

"Government cannot react on media reports. But the negotiation is on, and the government will take appropriate steps as per the situation," the sources said.

According to sources, the Secretary informed the committee that the US has officially not imposed any tariffs on India so far, unlike Mexico, Canada, and China.

The Secretary assured the committee that the government would protect the interests of the sectors and industries essential to domestic industry.

Sources informed that the Secretary said all agreements and trade deals would be mutually beneficial to both countries as per the joint statement signed by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Also, there is no deadline in April.

Earlier, Trump targeted India's import duties in a speech to a joint session of Congress. He also spoke about the tariffs imposed by the European Union, China, Brazil and Mexico and announced that the US would impose tariffs on other nations based on what they do to the US.

While addressing a joint session of the US Congress, Trump said that the reciprocal tax would kick in on April 2. He noted that nearly every country on earth has ripped off the US for decades and vowed not to "let that happen any longer." (ANI)

