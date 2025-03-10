Guna, March 10: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death by his own mother in Guna. The alleged murder took place on February 14 in the Chaudharan Colony. Police officials said that the woman killed her son as he used to nag her about her clothes and "bindi". In the beginning, the woman tried to pass the incident as suicide; however, police investigation revealed the truth behind the minor's death.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the incident occurred last month when the deceased boy, identified as Abhyuday Jain, a class 8 student, was found dead in the bathroom of his home. Initially, the incident appeared to be a case of suicide but post-mortem report confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. Cops learned that Abhyuday's father, Anupam Jain, works for a private bank, while his mother, Alka Jain, is a homemaker. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

In her statement, Alka Jain told cops that her son was alone at home at the time of the incident. She also said that she found the door locked from inside when she returned around 7 PM. As multiple attempts to open the door failed, she took a spare key from the landlord. Alka further said that when the door was opened, she saw Abhyuday lying unconscious in his room with his legs tied up and a dupatta wrapped around his neck.

Although Jain's neighbors and the landlord rushed Abhyuday to the district hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. However, police became suspicious when they noticed marks on the deceased boy's neck. During the investigation, cops scanned CCTV footage, analysed call records of the mother and even recorded statements of neighbors and witnesses. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

All evidence pointed towards Alka Jain as the prime suspect. However, she denied any involvement and insisted that her son died by suicide. Meanwhile, the police arrested Alka after the incident and are expected to present her in court to seek remand for further investigation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

