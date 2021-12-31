Visuals of tourists thronged to Shimla for New Year celebrations (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Tourists have thronged Shimla to celebrate the New Year, but are violating the COVID-19 restrictions despite a surge in cases.

Speaking to ANI, Karan, a local resident said, "Himachal Pradesh is a tourist destination, so people have thronged here for New Year celebrations. But tourists are not following the COVID-19 norms. They are not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing."

"However, the local residents of Shimla are properly following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. I think the state government should impose stricter norms and also track COVID-19 positive case if any," he said.

Further, Karan said that the police personnel should not argue with the violators but should issue challans.

Many tourists were seen without masks in Shimla as they said that they removed the masks for clicking pictures.

"I have just removed the mask for clicking pictures. I will wear it after it," a tourist without a mask said.

Another tourist who was roaming there without a mask said that he did not wear it because he was clicking pictures with his friends.

"We are following all the norms. I removed the mask just now because I was clicking pictures with my friends," he said.

However, there were some tourists who were following all the COVID-19 protocols in Shimla.

Neetu, a tourist from Hyderabad said, "I would say that tourists are everywhere in India. We have to fight against this disease. We should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour so that it does not spread more." (ANI)

