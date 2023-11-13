New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair has been designed on the theme of heritage and will be depicting Connaught Place along with various iconic monuments of the national capital.

Shobhit Gupta, chief manager, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and director, Delhi Pavilion, said there are two entry points in the front along with a selfie point with "I Love Delhi" written on it. Delhi is the focus state of the trade fair this year, he said.

The front facade of the pavilion has been designed to depict Connaught Place while the first half portion of the pavilion is dedicated to the departments of Delhi having the themes 'Invest Delhi', 'Ease of Living', 'Clean Delhi', 'Green Delhi'.

At the back of this thematic area, a 3D replica of 'Akshardham Temple' has been developed where the visitors can take selfies.

The pavilion has three corridors -- 'Tourism Corridor', that has cut-outs of historical monuments of Delhi along with showcasing medical tourism and education tourism; 'Cultural Corridor', that is dedicated to Yoga, festivals and dance forms, and 'Industrial Corridor' dedicated to start-ups, entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

The India International Trade Fair will be held from November 14 to 27 between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm at the Pragati Maidan here.

The pavilion will have a stall of Tihar Prisons that will display and sell paintings, bakery products made by inmates of the prison and reforms being undertaken by the jail.

Delhi government's health, education, transport, tourism, industries and DSIIDC, social welfare departments will be showcasing their achievements, Gupta said.

"The health department may showcase live Mohalla Clinic, provide on the spot medical services and testing facilities to visitors at the stall. The education department will showcase their achievements in education like Delhi Education Model, Happiness Curriculum while the transport department may depict the faceless services offered by it.

"The tourism department will showcase tourist destination points, Delhi Film Policy, Dekho Meri Delhi App and their website with a QR code on the screen for tourist destinations in Delhi. The Industries department and DSIIDC will showcase their policies like Start Up Policy, Delhi Bazaar, Delhi Job Capital, PMFME Scheme, display and sale of Bharti Delhi Emporium products etc," he shared.

The Delhi Jal Board stall will showcase the national capital as "city of lakes".

The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) of the Delhi government will put on display slides containing G20 Summit held in the city and video clippings showcasing the historical monuments of the national capital.

