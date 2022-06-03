Kota (Raj), Jun 2 (PTI) Traders downed shutters and there was tension in Rajasthan's Baran city Thursday, a day after a shopkeeper and his cousin were injured in an attack by a group of unidentified men.

The protest call given BJP backed Baran Vypar Mandal, Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu outfits, claiming that the assailants were from the Muslim community.

Those injured in Wednesday night's attack include are Harish Sharma (24), the son of local VHP leader Dwarka Prasad, and his nephew Vinod Sharma (24).

Another man, Manoj Sharma, who was allegedly attacked in a similar manner last week, is also the son of Prasad. Four people were arrested in the case and they are currently in jail, police said.

The duo was attacked with sharp weapons around 9.30 pm on Wednesday inside their shop in Janta Talkies market of the city. They were taken to a hospital, where they are under treatment, police said.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against unidentified people and detained three people suspected to be involved in the attack.

Baran District Collector Narendra Gupta released a video message calling upon people of the city to maintain peace and harmony.

Police had to use mild force to disperse the protesters gathered at Dharmada circle and Hospital road while several rounds of talks between the administration, police and representatives of the protesting outfits continued till late Thursday.

There was heavy deployment of police force in the city while senior police officials of the range rushed to Baran on Thursday.

The situation is normal and the motive behind the attacks is being ascertained, a senior police official said.

