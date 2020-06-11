India News | Traffic Movement Disrupted on Manali-Rohtang Highway

Shimla, Jun 10 (PTI) The movement of vehicles was disrupted on the Manali-Rohtang highway after a truck broke down on the road, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | DGCA Asks Airlines for Inspection of Plane Door Seals to Avoid Mid-Air Pressurisation Snags: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020.

The incident took place near Gulaba in Manali on Wednesday evening, they said. Efforts are being made to push the truck off the road, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also been informed.

Also Read | Delhi: Rains, Strong Winds Damage Solar Panels on Nizamuddin Bridge, View Pics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)