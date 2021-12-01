Srinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) A traffic policeman was injured in a militant attack Wednesday in Rajouri Kadal area of the city, officials said.

They said the policeman, Mohammad Abdullah, was shot at by the militants from close range while he was on duty.

Abdullah has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said, adding further details were awaited.

