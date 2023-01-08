New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory informing commuters about alternate routes they may have to take due to the 811th Urs-e-Mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif.

The three-day-long event began on Sunday, affecting traffic in central and southern parts.

Ankit Kumar, a commuter, said, "Traffic was slow near Hyatt Regency towards AIIMS. However, I took an alternate route to reach my destination."

Another commuter, Vishesh Singh, said he was faced with a heavy traffic on the Outer Ring Road near Bhairon Marg, because of the closing of Pragati Maidan tunnel. "The tunnel is shut on every Sunday due to which traffic crawls on the Outer Ring Road even on the weekend."

Traffic will be affected on Monday and Tuesday as well with the opening of most offices.

Police said the traffic on these two days will be affected on several stretches such as Jama Masjid Chowk, Matia Mahal-Chitli Qabar, Tiraha Bairam Khan, Delhi Gate, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Matka Shah Baba, Purana Quila, Sunder Nagar, Oberoi Hotel, and Dargah Hazarat Nizamuddin.

Traffic restrictions were made on Sunday from 1 pm across places in central Delhi during the procession.

Matia Mahal Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, ITO Crossing, W-point, Ring Road Bhairon Road Junction, Mathura Road, Shershah Road-Mathura Road Junction, Subramania Bharti Marg-Mathura Road Junction, and Mathura Road from DPS School towards Neela Gumbad, saw diversions and other restrictions while the procession was taken out, according to police.

According to the traffic police advisory, similar measures will be imposed on Monday on Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA Market, Aurobindo Marg—Hauz Khas-IIT up to Qutub Minar Mehrauli.

On Tuesday, traffic movement will be restricted on Anuvrat Marg, Andheria More crossing, MG Road from Andheria More up to Aya Nagar Border, the advisory said.

The procession on Monday will be carried out along the Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas-IIT Gate, Adhchini Village, Dargah Mai Sahiba, with a 2-hour rest on Mai Sahiba Major stop at Dargah Qutbuddin Rahmatullah, it stated.

The procession on Tuesday will move along Meena Bazar and will stop for two hours at Qila Masjid, and will enter Haryana proceeding from Andheria Mod and MG Road in Gurugram.

The procession will head for Ajmer via Jama Masjid-Nudun Chowk Rasta, Firozpur Jhirka, Alwar Station, Akabarpur and Virat Nagar, the advisory said.

The commuters going to railway stations, ISBT, and IGI Airport should leave much ahead of the scheduled time, the advisory said.

The traffic police also advised people to take public transport and avoid roadside parking to help keep roads uncongested.

