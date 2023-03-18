Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): An aircraft crashed in the jungle area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday, police said.

The mishap took place under the limits of Kinarpur Police Station and it was a training aircraft. A team of police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Arrested: Khalistani Sympathiser Held in Moga After High-Speed Chase, Internet Services Suspended in Punjab.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra said that the aircraft belonged to a flying school operated in Maharashtra's Gondia district.

As per sources, two persons, the pilot and a co-pilot, were present inside the aircraft during the incident.

Also Read | Delhi Court Grants Bail to Woman Who Allegedly Killed Her Husband with Lover.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)