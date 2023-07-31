Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday said it has arrested an inspector, posted at the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) depot in Bathinda, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

Devinder Singh was arrested on the complaint of Hardev Singh, a resident of village Ralla in Mansa district, a spokesperson for the bureau said.

In his complaint, Hardev Singh said he was posted as a driver at the PRTC depot, Bathinda and his services were dismissed on March 16 after he was found guilty in a five litres diesel theft case.

He alleged the accused inspector demanded Rs 2 lakh to get his services reinstated. The complainant has also submitted a purported audio recording of the inspector allegedly demanding a bribe.

After preliminary investigation, the spokesperson said a case was registered on Monday against Inspector Devinder Singh in Bathinda.

