Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 13 (ANI): The chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Commission for Women, Dr Kiranmayee Nayak on Saturday said that trend of pre-wedding photo and video shooting is dangerous for the future of girls.

In reference to a case kept for hearing in the commission, the chairperson said, "Pre-wedding shoots are dangerous for the future of girls and this is not our culture."She further informed that two days before, a case came to the commission for a hearing in which the groom's side broke the marriage.

Shedding details about the case, the chairperson said that the bride and groom (to be) had a pre-wedding shoot and just before the marriage ceremony, it was broken.

"After the marriage was broken, the groom's family refused to return the money which was spent by the girl's family on wedding preparations. Moreover, the girl was also worried about the photographs. With the intervention of the commission, the money was returned to the bride's family and it was ensured that all the photos as well as videos were deleted," she added.

"In the commission, we came across many cases in which it seems like our society does not have this culture and people are going in the wrong direction and its consequences would be dangerous in future. Keeping the same in mind, I issued this statement that pre-wedding shoots are dangerous for the future of girls," said Dr Nayak.

Referring to this case, Dr Nayak also made an appeal from the mass to immediately approach the commission in such cases.

"After going through this entire case, I thought that a message needs to be spread in society that there is no problem in taking as many photos as the couple wants after the marriage, but such a situation can happen with any girl in future. Moreover, the parents should not promote such practice," said the chairperson. (ANI)

