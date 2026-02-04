Mumbai, February 4: In a significant move toward social reform and financial empowerment, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi officially launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana (MKBY) on Tuesday, February 3. Also called Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana, the flagship scheme was inaugurated during a grand mass marriage ceremony held at the hilltop shrine of Maa Taratarini in Ganjam district, where 201 couples from economically disadvantaged backgrounds tied the knot according to traditional Vedic rites.

The Chief Minister personally performed the "kanyadaan" for the brides, emphasising his role not as a political head, but as a "father and brother" to the state's daughters. Odia Singer-Composer Abhijit Majumdar Dies: CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Dharmendra Pradhan and Baijayant Panda Pay Tribute (See Posts).

Auspicious Launch of the 'Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana' Has Successfully Completed the Auspicious Marriages of 201 Girls, Says Odisha CM

ସମୃଦ୍ଧ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ କନ୍ୟା ଶିକ୍ଷିତ ହେବା ଉଚିତ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ମହିଳା ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ହେବା ଉଚିତ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟକ ପରିବାର ସ୍ୱାଭିମାନର ସହିତ ବଞ୍ଚିବା ଉଚିତ । "ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କନ୍ୟା ବିବାହ ଯୋଜନା" ର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରାଯାଇ ୨୦୧ ଜଣ କନ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଶୁଭ ବିବାହ ସମ୍ପନ୍ନ ହୋଇଛି । ଆମ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ହେଉଛି ଏପରି ଏକ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଗଢିବା… pic.twitter.com/NxhFoyprNS — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) February 4, 2026

Comprehensive Financial Support

The Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana is designed to eliminate the financial distress often associated with weddings in low-income families. Under the new guidelines, the state government provides a total assistance package of INR 51,000 to INR 60,000 per couple (depending on logistical allocations).

The primary benefit includes a direct cash transfer of INR 35,000 to INR 45,000 to the bride's bank account via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This ensures transparency and provides the newlywed couple with a financial cushion to start their new lives.

Beyond Cash: The Gift of Dignity

In addition to the monetary aid, the Odisha government provides a standardised "wedding kit" to each bride. This package, valued at approximately INR 10,000 to INR 15,000, includes essential traditional and household items:

Traditional Attire: Sarees and bridal adornments.

Jewelry: Silver anklets (paujī), toe rings, and bangles.

Essentials: Sindoor, alta, and various household utility items like utensils and vessels.

The remaining funds are utilized by implementing agencies for event logistics, including the community feast, decorations, and the solemnization of rituals by priests.

Eligibility and Strategic Goals

The scheme is open to permanent residents of Odisha. To qualify, the bride must be between 18 and 35 years old, while the groom must be between 21 and 35. The government has earmarked INR 59 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year to expand these ceremonies across the state.

Chief Minister Majhi highlighted that the scheme serves several social objectives:

Eradicating Dowry: By bearing all costs, the state aims to remove the "burden" of marriage expenses.

Ending Child Marriage: Strict age verification and mandatory marriage registration are required for all beneficiaries.

Encouraging Widow Remarriage: Unlike many traditional schemes, the MKBY explicitly includes and supports widows who wish to remarry. Odisha School Horror: Several Deaf and Blind Students S*xually Assaulted by Warden in Kalahandi.

A Focus on Women’s Empowerment

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who oversees the Women and Child Development Department, noted that this initiative complements existing programs like the Subhadra Yojana. While Subhadra focuses on financial independence, the Kanya Bibaha Yojana ensures that social milestones like marriage are reached with legal security and dignity. Each couple at the Ganjam event was issued a formal marriage certificate on the spot, ensuring their union is recognized by law from day one.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mohan Charan Majhi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).