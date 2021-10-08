Amaravati, Oct 8 (PTI): Thirty-one sets of nominations were filed for the October 30 by-election to the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh as the nomination process ended on Friday.

The ruling YSR Congress, the BJP and the Congress fielded their candidates for the by-election caused by the death of sitting legislator G Venkata Subbaiah in March this year.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party opted out of the contest "honouring tradition" as the YSRC has fielded the widow of the legislator for the by-poll.

The YSRC chose Dasari Sudha as its candidate while the Congress fielded former MLA P M Kalamamma, who represented the constituency from 2009-14.

The BJP fielded youth leader Panathala Suresh for the contest. Suresh unsuccessful contested the 2019 election from Railway Koduru constituency in Kadapa district.

BJP's ally Jana Sena Party said it was not interested in the by-poll as the widow of the MLA was in the fray. Thus, the BJP would be on its own in the fight.

Scrutiny of nominations would take place on October 11 and the last date for withdrawal is October 13.

Results of the by-poll would be declared on November 2.

