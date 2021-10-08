Chandigarh, October 8: In a shocking incident, a youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his father after he refused to give money to the accused for going abroad. One of the youth's accomplices has also been arrested while a third is reportedly on a run, according to report. The incident reportedly took place at Phagwara in Kapurthala district of Punjab on the intervening night of September 24 and September 25. The police had filed a case and launched a probe in the matter.

According to the report, the deceased, identified as Baljit Singh, had evicted his wife, son Sukhraj Singh, who is an accused in the case, and daughter from house around four to five years back. However, his son was reportedly in touch with him for the last few months and demanded money for going aboard which the deceased refused. The accused also asked his father to sell some land but the latter did not agree for it as well. Following which the accused decided to take the extreme step. Punjab Shocker: Man Jumps Into Canal with Two Minor Children in Amritsar.

Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, SSP Kapurthala said, "We found some clues from crime spot during forensic investigation. During interrogation, it came to light that Sukhraj along with his mother and his younger sister was evicted from their house by Baljit nearly four-five years ago. Baljit was not employed and had taken to alcohol. He even used to thrash his wife and children under the influence of alcohol," reported HT. Punjab Shocker: Woman Gangraped By Five Men In Amritsar District; Case Registered.

Sukhraj Singh and his two accomplices Parshant Rai and Balwinder Singh allegedly killed Baljit with a sharp-edged weapon. The former two have been arrested by the police, while the third one is still on a run , reported the Hindustan Times. The police had registered a case under section 302 of the IPC against unidentified people in the matter and during the investigation arrested the accused.

