Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): The grand annual Chithirai Car Festival, also known as Viruppan Thirunal, was celebrated with great devotion at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy.

Thousands of devotees gathered for the festival were seen chanting "Govinda Govinda" at Srirangam Temple

Today, on the ninth day, in the early morning hours, Namperumal emerged from the sanctum at 5:15 AM dressed in a parrot-green silk garment gifted ceremonially from Srivilliputhur Andal Temple, aligning with the Mesha Lagnam (auspicious astrological timing). He ascended the giant temple chariot (Thiruther), and at 6:30 AM, thousands of devotees enthusiastically pulled the chariot, chanting "Govinda! Govinda!" as it rolled through the four main streets of Srirangam.

Earlier, on the eighth day (April 25), the deity was taken around the Chithirai streets on a Golden Horse Vahanam, blessing devotees with his divine presence.

On the seventh day (April 24), Namperumal was carried in a Thiruchivigai (palanquin) and gave darshan at Nell Alavu Mandapam before visiting Thayar Sannidhi (the shrine of the divine consort), receiving a holy bath (Thirumanjanam), and returning to the sanctum.

The atmosphere was filled with devotion as devotees called out "Ranga! Ranga!" and received darshan of Namperumal in his majestic chariot. Elaborate police security arrangements were in place throughout Srirangam for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Few days earlier, a large number of devotees pulled the car of Vekkali Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi on the occasion of the 'Chithirai car' festival.

The decorated car went around the important streets of Woraiyur in Tiruchi before returning to its base. A special puja was performed to Goddess Vekkaliamman after the temple car reached its base.

Devotees, who came from different parts of the city and neighbouring areas, offered prayers on the occasion of 'Chithirai therottam.' Several of them carried milk pots and offered 'abishekam' to the Goddess. (ANI)

