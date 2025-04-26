Kolkata, April 26: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) recently announced the WB Madhyamik Result 202 date and time. According to the official notification, the WBBSE Class 10th board exam results or WB Madhyamik Result 2025 will be declared on Friday, May 2, at 9 AM through a press conference. Students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 10 board examinations can check their results by visiting the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The WBBSE Class 10th Results 2025 will be available on result.wbbsedata.com and several other websites mentioned in the official notice dated April 24. It is also reported that the schools will receive the mark sheets and certificates from the respective Camp Offices of WBBSE t 10 AM on May 2. UP Board Result 2025 Declared: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council Declares Results for Classes 10 and 12; Girls Outperform Boys.

How To Check WB Madhyamik Result 2025:

Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on WB Madhyamik Result 2025 link

A new page will open

Enter using login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your WBBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the WB Madhyamik or WBBSE Class 10th board exams were conducted from February 10 to February 22 with the exam being held in single shift from 10.45 AM to 2 PM. The Class 10th board exams began with first language paper and concluded with optional elective subjects. NBSE Result 2025 Declared: Here’s How To Check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Scores Online at nbsenl.edu.in and via SMS.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of Wthe est Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

