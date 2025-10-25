Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 25 (ANI): Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, Inspector General, BSF Tripura Frontier, called on Governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, at Raj Bhavan, Agartala, on Friday.

During the meeting, the Governor was apprised of the prevailing security and operational scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh border, and of the various measures being undertaken by the BSF to ensure effective border management.

Also Read | Puri Shocker: Minor Girl Alleges Gang-Rape by Relatives in Odisha, 2 Detained.

The Hon'ble Governor deeply appreciated the commitment of the BSF in safeguarding the international border and ensuring the safety and security of the people of Tripura.

Earlier, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu welcomed Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju upon his arrival in Agartala on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Kicks Off Poll Campaign, Slams PM Narendra Modi Over State's Law and Order Situation (Watch Videos).

According to Rajbhawan, the visiting Goa Governor was received with traditional hospitality at the Raj Bhavan. The officials from the Governor's Secretariat and senior state government representatives were also present during the welcome ceremony.

The Rajbhawan said that both governors are expected to discuss matters of mutual interest, including inter-state cooperation and cultural exchange, during the visit.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the newly constructed party office in the 12-Takarjala Mandal in the state on Wednesday. During the event, 200 families comprising 690 people joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant boost to the party's grassroots strength in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said, "Under the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are tirelessly working for the overall development of our Janajati brothers and sisters."

He also criticised certain individuals who, he said, are still engaged in divisive politics. "Unfortunately, a few people continue to play divisive politics and conspiracies in the style of the communists. I want to warn them that there is no benefit in trying to mislead the tribal community," the Chief Minister remarked.

CM Saha reaffirmed that the people of Tripura believe in peace, development, and democracy. "The use of force will not be tolerated in any form in this state. If anyone tries to harm us, we will respond appropriately -- but through completely democratic means," he asserted.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents and BJP leaders, who expressed confidence that the new office would serve as a hub for strengthening the party's organisational activities in Takarjala and nearby areas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)