Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed public grievances under the Mukhyamantri Samipeshu program at his official residence on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the Durga Puja celebrations.

This program enables citizens from across the country to directly interact with the Chief Minister and seek assistance for various issues.

According to the Tripura CMO, individuals approached the Chief Minister with medical and personal issues, each receiving guidance and assurance of support during today's session.

The statement said that Tapas Roy, from Mohorchhara in Teliamura, requested assistance for his sick son. In response, the Chief Minister promptly consulted with the Medical Superintendent of GB Hospital and directed that necessary measures be taken to ensure treatment within the state.

Additionally, Mahua Roy from Ramnagar, Agartala, sought help for her daughter's medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured her of all possible support.

Furthermore, Rinku Sarkar from Barjala, Agartala, reported experiencing financial difficulties in arranging medical care for her ailing husband. The Chief Minister promised to provide the necessary medical assistance and confirmed support through allowances from the Social Welfare and Social Education Department.

Other attendees, including Dulal Sen from Dhanpur in Sonamura and Milan Pal from Ramnagar in Agartala, also shared their concerns and left with the assurance that their issues would be addressed.

The event was attended by key officials, including Tapas Roy, Secretary of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department; Dr. Tapan Majumdar, Director of Health Services; Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of GB Hospital; Dr. Debashree Debbarma, Medical Superintendent of IGM Hospital; and Dr. Shiromani Debbarma, Medical Superintendent of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre, among others.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the Mayer Gaman 2025 ceremony, marking the farewell of Goddess Durga. Staying true to his annual tradition, the Chief Minister joined devotees in the grand immersion procession, celebrating the culmination of Durga Puja festivities with enthusiasm and reverence. (ANI)

