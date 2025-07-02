Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 2 (ANI): In a significant step towards enhancing the road safety and emergency response infrastructure in Tripura, the Transport Department of the Government of Tripura organised a grand programme today at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala. The event marked the distribution of 16 Ambulances by the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha, which were equipped with Basic Life Support (BLS) systems, aimed at providing critical medical aid to victims of road accidents during the vital 'golden hour' and facilitating their swift transport to nearby hospitals.

Adding a new dimension to real-time vehicle oversight, the event also witnessed the inauguration of the Vehicle Location Tracking and Monitoring System, designed to enhance road safety, ensure efficient ambulance deployment, and monitor the movement of public transport and emergency vehicles.

Also Read | IT Hiring Massive Surge: India's Tier-2 Cities See 53% Rise in Hiring in Information Technology Sector, Says Foundit.

Several distinguished dignitaries were present at the programme. The Chief Guest and inaugurator of the event, Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha, lauded the initiative as a major step towards 'building a responsive, safety-focused transport ecosystem in the state'.

Sushanta Chowdhury, Minister of Transport, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, and Tourism, Government of Tripura, who was also present at the event, emphasised the government's commitment to 'Safe Drive Save Life' as a continuing mission for public welfare.

Also Read | Hemant Khandelwal Takes Charge As Madhya Pradesh BJP President, Replaces VD Sharma.

Also present were Dipak Majumder, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly), and Anurag Dhankar, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Director General of Police, Tripura, both of whom acknowledged the Transport Department's efforts in enhancing public health response mechanisms and promoting road safety.

The distribution of Patient Transport Ambulances and the introduction of digital vehicle monitoring are expected to significantly aid in reducing casualties and improving healthcare accessibility during road emergencies.

"Safe Drive, Save Life"--the message echoed throughout the event, resonating with the Government of Tripura's continued commitment to public safety and responsive governance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)